Drama Desk Award-Winner Lisa Howard to Appear at Ocean State Theatre Next Month

Drama Desk Award-winner, Lisa Howard will be performing as part of the Broadway Spotlight II concert scheduled for Monday, March 6 at Ocean State Theatre in Warwick. The concert, which is being produced exclusively for Ocean State Theatre Company by Rhode Island native, Stephen DeAngelis , who brought five amazing Broadway performers to Ocean State Theatre in October, returns with an all new concert featuring another five great "straight-from-Broadway" performers - including Rhode Island's own Richard H. Blake .

