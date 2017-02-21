Drama Desk Award-Winner Lisa Howard to Appear at Ocean State Theatre Next Month
Drama Desk Award-winner, Lisa Howard will be performing as part of the Broadway Spotlight II concert scheduled for Monday, March 6 at Ocean State Theatre in Warwick. The concert, which is being produced exclusively for Ocean State Theatre Company by Rhode Island native, Stephen DeAngelis , who brought five amazing Broadway performers to Ocean State Theatre in October, returns with an all new concert featuring another five great "straight-from-Broadway" performers - including Rhode Island's own Richard H. Blake .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|5 hr
|yep
|1
|Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG...
|Feb 16
|waterfordtowers
|3
|oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !...
|Feb 12
|wintersnow
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|4
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC