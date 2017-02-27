Despite favorable polls, officials take 'not so fast' stance to legalizing marijuana
While a recent poll continues to show the majority of Rhode Islanders support legalizing and taxing marijuana, local, state and law enforcement officials are taking a "not so fast" approach towards decriminalizing and regulating the plant for personal use.
