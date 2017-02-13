Council puts brakes on $85M school re...

Council puts brakes on $85M school renovation bond

Thursday Feb 9

The School Committee's $85 million proposal to upgrade the city's aging schools starting as soon as next year was sidetracked Monday as the City Council demanded additional information, including options for the construction of a new high school and junior high school costing an estimated $100 million each.

