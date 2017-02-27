Class rings from West Point grads are...

Class rings from West Point grads are melted for new rings

A Rhode Island refinery melted class rings donated by U.S. Military Academy graduates on Monday in an annual tradition, so the gold can be used for new class rings. The West Point Association of Graduates' Class Ring Memorial Program links its corps of graduates, known as the Long Gray Line, with members joining the ranks.

