Class rings from West Point grads are melted for new rings
Class rings of deceased members of West Point's "Long Grey Line" rest on memorial plaques at the Pease & Curren foundry Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Warwick, R.I. Forty-one gold class rings were donated this year, most by families in memory of a deceased member of the United States Military Academy at West Point, to be melted into a gold bar for the crafting of the 2018 class rings of graduating members of the "Long Grey Line," less Class rings of deceased members of West Point's "Long Grey Line" rest on memorial plaques at the Pease & Curren foundry Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Warwick, R.I. Forty-one gold class rings were donated this year, ... more General Diana Holland holds the class ring of deceased West Point graduate Brig Gen.
