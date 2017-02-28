Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber to Benefit Live Music Initiative at Ocean State Theatre
Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, will present Celebrating Andrew Lloyd Webber, a benefit concert to support OSTC's Live Music Initiative, for one performance only on Sunday, April 2, 2017. The benefit concert will reunite exceptional vocalists, who have appeared in one or more of the 39 productions OSTC has produced in Warwick since December 2012.
