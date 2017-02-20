Ccri Players Present Swing Era Romeo ...

Ccri Players Present Swing Era Romeo and Juliet

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

One of William Shakespeare 's most enduring and iconic plays returns to the local stage as the Community College of Rhode Island Players perform Romeo and Juliet. This play which has become the quintessential story of young love will be presented at the Bobby Hackett Theatre, Knight Campus in Warwick on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 2, 3, and 4, at 7:30 P.M., and on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, at 2 P.M. Shakespeare did not invent the story of Romeo and Juliet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met... 43 min yep 1
Waterford Towers NO PETS-RENT INCREASES SKY HIG... Feb 16 waterfordtowers 3
oh baby it"s cold out there ! snow wonderland !... Feb 12 wintersnow 1
Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 10
Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16) Feb 10 waterfordtowers 4
News Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur... Feb 9 tomin cali 4
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 8 Maria 30
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC