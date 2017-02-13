Cast, Creatives Announced for Inherit the Wind at Ocean State Theatre Company

Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, is proud to announce casting for its production of Inherit the Wind by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee, which will run at Ocean State Theatre from March 29 - April 16. The debate over evolution versus creationism is at the center of the thrilling Tony Award-winning courtroom drama, Inherit the Wind. The play, by Jerome Lawrence and Robert Edwin Lee, which debuted in 1955, is still just as relevant today.

