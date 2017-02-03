Book about youngest victim to help raise funds for Station Nightclub Memorial
THERE'S HOPE FROM TRAGEDY: Dave Kane holds a copy of his book 41 Signs of Hope that is being sold at Barrington Books and Barnes and Noble with proceeds going to the Station Fire Memorial under construction at the site of The Station Nightclub, where 100 died on Feb. 20, 2003.
