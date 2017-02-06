All new and ready to move in
Some motorists did double takes and even contacted the Beacon after seeing all the exercise equipment lined up outside Planet Fitness on Warwick Avenue Wednesday "Were they moving?" Planet Fitness closed for the day to make the transition from old to new equipment while expanding its floor space from 16,000 to 21,000 square feet.
