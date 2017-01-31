Warwick's Muniz set for first profess...

Warwick's Muniz set for first professional fight

Warwick's own Aaron Muniz will be making his professional debut with CES Boxing on Saturday, Feb. 4, when he faces off against Taunton, Massachusetts, native Marqus Bates in a four-round welterweight bout at Twin River Casino.

