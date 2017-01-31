SHREK and CLUE to Hit the Stage in Warwick This Summer at Ocean State Theatre

Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick is thrilled to announce their 2017 Summer Season, featuring two musicals, which are fun for all ages - Shrek: The Musical and Clue: The Musical. In celebration of Ocean State Theatre Company's 5th summer in Warwick, all tickets to both summer productions may be purchased for a very special price through 5/5.

