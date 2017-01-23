Sexual harassment case underway against Rhode Island judge

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: WARWICK, R.I. - A state commission hearing on sexual harassment and judicial misconduct complaints against a Rhode Island district court judge is now underway. Dozens of witnesses are expected to testify about allegations that Ovalles degraded women and mistreated court staff, lawyers and the public.

