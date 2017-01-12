Richard W. Levesque

Richard W. Levesque

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Warwickonline.com

Richard W. Levesque, 90, a four-time cancer survivor, passed January 6, 2017 at Kent Hospital in Warwick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09) Jan 13 ALL MESHED UP 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
News R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09) Jan 6 tiger_-_dad 2
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,231 • Total comments across all topics: 277,981,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC