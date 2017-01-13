OSTC's Family Fun Fest Continues With ME, MYSELF, AND 3
Ocean State Theatre Company is thrilled to continue its 2016-17 Family Fun Fest with the World Premiere of the new comedic play, Me, Myself and 3 for one performance only on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 am. "We are so excited to be presenting the World Premiere of a new play," said Producing Artistic Director, Amiee Turner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|Darrow
|9
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Dec 8
|gotyournumber
|3
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC