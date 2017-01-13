OSTC's Family Fun Fest Continues With...

OSTC's Family Fun Fest Continues With ME, MYSELF, AND 3

Ocean State Theatre Company is thrilled to continue its 2016-17 Family Fun Fest with the World Premiere of the new comedic play, Me, Myself and 3 for one performance only on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at 11:00 am. "We are so excited to be presenting the World Premiere of a new play," said Producing Artistic Director, Amiee Turner .

