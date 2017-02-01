One-act play festival has humanity, h...

One-act play festival has humanity, humor, heartache

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, The Abbey Players of Saint Anselm College will perform a trio of one-act plays on the college's Dana Center stage, 100 Saint Anselm Drive. The first play is "They Walk Among Us."

