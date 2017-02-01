News | Few Ri Gop Leaders Speak Out o...

News | Few Ri Gop Leaders Speak Out on Trump's Immigration Order

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Go Local

Thousands of Rhode Islanders took to the State House on Sunday in opposition to President Donald Trump's recently issued executive order on immigration - but few Republican politicians responded when asked if they support, or oppose, the measure. "President Trump signed an executive order protecting the United States from foreign nationals entering from countries compromised by terrorism, and ensuring a more rigorous vetting process," the White House touted on Friday, on the move by the President to restrict immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, suspend all refugee admission for 120 days, and bar all Syrian refugees indefinitely.

