News | EXCLUSIVE: Lawyers for RI Woman Who Took Daughters to Texas 31 ...

The lawyers for former Warwick resident Elaine Yates, who was arrested in Houston, Texas on January 16 for "childsnatching" after fleeing Rhode Island with her two young daughters in 1985, are demanding that Attorney General Peter Kilmartin drop the charges, citing their client's immediate safety concerns. "Right now we're calling on the Attorney General to immediately dismiss the charges and also to provide her with the necessary security that is needed," said attorney Lisa Holley in an interview with GoLocalProv.com "What this has done has thrust her back into where she was in 1985."

