News | East Greenwich Man Charged With Enticing 8-year-old to Engage in Sexual Activity

East Greenwich Man Charged With Enticing 8-year-old to Engage in Sexual Activity

An East Greenwich man was arrested and charged in federal court with enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. Stephen Ferrante, 61, was ordered detained in federal custody on a federal criminal complaint charging him with attempting to persuade, induce, entice or coerce an individual who has not reached the age of 18. The ruling was handed down by Magistrate Judge Lincoln Almond on Thursday, January 26 in U.S. District Court in Providence.

