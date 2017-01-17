Lara Hayhurst and Robert Ierardi to L...

Lara Hayhurst and Robert Ierardi to Lead Witty Political Comedy Born Yesterday at Ocean State Theatre

Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick will present Garson Kanin 's witty political comedy, Born Yesterday. This classic Pygmalion story, with furnishings provided by OSTC's "Partner in Design," Ethan Allen , will run at Ocean State Theatre from January 25 - February 12. Born Yesterday, which enjoyed one of the longest Broadway runs in history, was written in 1946 and has never been more relevant.

