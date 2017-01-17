Judge OKs bail for mother accused of kids' kidnapping
The 69-year-old former Warwick, R.I., woman whose secret life in Texas with her two girls was uncovered this week, was allowed to head back home to Houston, but not before relatives who had not seen her in decades finally connected in court. Elaine Yates, who had been using the name Leina Waldberg, stood in Kent County Superior Court two days after Texas and Rhode Island authorities followed a tip to track her to a townhouse in Houston, ending a 31-year high-profile hunt for Yates and her two daughters.
