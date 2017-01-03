Heightened security measures in place at T.F. Green
Security measures at T.F. Green airport have been increased following the attack at the Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday. "We are saddened by the events at the Fort Lauderdale Airport and want to assure the traveling public that measures are in place for heightened security in and around Green Airport's property.
