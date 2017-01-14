DMX Accused Of Abandoning His Own Pitbull
DMX is known for his love of dogs, but he's could be becoming just as known for his mistreatment of them, too. This time, DMX is accused of abandoning a pitbull named "X" at a boarding facility in Warwick, Rhode Island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC