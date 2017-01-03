Democratic majority grows in new Rhod...

Democratic majority grows in new Rhode Island legislature

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: News Times

Rhode Island Speaker of the House Nicholas Mattiello, left, is administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of the R.I. Supreme Court Paul Suttell, right, as Mattiello's wife Mary Ann, center, looks on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. One of the most lopsided Democratic-controlled legislatures in the country opened its 2017 session with the swearing-in of lawmakers and the election of a House speaker and Senate president Tuesday.

