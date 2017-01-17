Children kidnapped in Warwick in 1985 found in Texas; Mother arrested
Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday that a woman who abducted her two daughters in Warwick more than 30 years ago were found in Texas, where all three were living under aliases. State police said they arrested the girls' mother, Elaine Yates, on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turnto10.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davol recalls Bard 3D Max MESH (Feb '09)
|Jan 13
|ALL MESHED UP
|10
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|R.I.'s last one-room school to close (Mar '09)
|Jan 6
|tiger_-_dad
|2
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC