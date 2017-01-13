13 people arrested during holiday drunken driving crackdown
Police say 13 people suspected of drunken or impaired driving were arrested in Rhode Island during the New Year's Eve holiday. Officers arrested 13 suspected impaired drivers, including two in Warwick, four in Cranston, one in Foster, two in Burrillville and one in Bristol.
