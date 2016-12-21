Warwick students skip class to protest
Dozens of high school students in Warwick walked out of class Wednesday. They are fed up with the district's special education department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Thu
|Melissa O
|28
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Dec 8
|gotyournumber
|3
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
|Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI
|Nov '16
|turksrapeok
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC