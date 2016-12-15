Santa to Visit Ocean State Theatre this Weekend

Ocean State Theatre Company , currently celebrating its fifth season in its comfortable stadium-style theatre in Warwick, is thrilled to host a visit with Santa Claus on Sunday, December 18 from 3:00 - 4:30 pm. That's right, Santa Claus is coming to town - Warwick to be specific! Children and adults of all ages are invited to stop in for complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and coffee, and to have their picture taken with Santa! The event is free, however Ocean State Theatre Company will be accepting food donations to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, which will be bringing their annual fundraiser, Sing Away Hunger, to the theatre on February 4, 2017.

