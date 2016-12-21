Rep Morgan to introduce `Merry Christ...

Rep Morgan to introduce `Merry Christmas' bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Warwickonline.com

Representative Patricia Morgan has announced legislation regarding how schools can recognize and celebrate the winter holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Thu Melissa O 28
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16) Dec 8 gotyournumber 3
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
Efendi's Mediterranean Cafe & Bar Cranston RI Nov '16 turksrapeok 2
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,962

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC