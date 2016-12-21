Playing for charity

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Warwickonline.com

Warwick Rep. K. Joseph Shekarchi was one of 36 legislators and news media people invited to play Black Jack for Charity hosted by Twin River Dec. 14. Shekarchi is seen here with Joanne Rego of Volunteer Services for Animals of Warwick, one of 35 non-profits benefiting from the event.

