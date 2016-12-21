Opening Dec. 17
The award-winning Rhode Island Youth Theatre presents the Broadway Junior musical "Elf" at Narragansett High School, 245 South Pier Rd., Narragansett, at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 17 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18. Thirty-five students in grades 1 to 11 will perform in this 75-minute holiday show, including eight from Warwick.
