News | Guest MINDSETTERa Forleo: Fest...

News | Guest MINDSETTERa Forleo: Festivus For The Rest of Us

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Go Local

What is it about the First Amendment that gets politicians twisted into language pretzels? What is it about the Establishment Clause which makes certain politicians declare war on those they perceive not adhering to their own personal religious dogma? Recently, Representative Patricia Morgan -West Warwick, with other sponsors in tow, announced she is going to introduce legislation similar to the "Merry Christmas" bill passed in Texas back in 2013. Since then, other states have also passed bills aimed at protecting public school teachers and their school districts from legal action for "showing symbols of winter celebrations", or saying "Merry Christmas and Happy Hannakuh."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warwick Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews Sun LEX LUTHER 1
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Dec 22 Melissa O 28
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16) Dec 8 gotyournumber 3
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
News Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B... Nov '16 Veteransforever 2
See all Warwick Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warwick Forum Now

Warwick Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warwick Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Warwick, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,757 • Total comments across all topics: 277,380,454

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC