Lauren Paolino engaged to Chad Friel engaged to Chad Friel
John and Lisa Paolino and Paul and Nancy Friel of Warwickannounce the engagement of their children, Lauren Paolino and Chad Friel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warwick Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Juliette Day
|29
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Apts At Remington Pond West Warwick RI Rent Inc... (Apr '16)
|Dec 8
|gotyournumber
|3
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
|Office of Veterans Affairs opens on Jefferson B...
|Nov '16
|Veteransforever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warwick Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC