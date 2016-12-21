Kaitlyn Paolino engaged to William Vickers engaged to William Vickers
John and Lisa Paolino of East Greenwich, formerly of Warwick, and William D. and Rebecca Vickers of Warwick, announce the engagement of their children, Kaitlyn Paolino and William Vickers.
