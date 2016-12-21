Free New Year's Day hike offered at R...

Free New Year's Day hike offered at Rocky Point State Park

Rhode Island's Department of Environmental Management is offering a free hike for the public on New Year's Day. A guided hike of Rocky Point State Park in Warwick is set for Sunday as part of the First Day Hike Program, an effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America's State Parks.

