Two Batavia CTE students selected to attend State FFA Convention
Submitted photo: Batavia CTE Center FFA members, from left: Alex Morales , Rebecca Meyers , MacKenzie Fox , Melissa Keller , Tracy Rudgers , Stella Glosser , Cherie Glosser , Rebecca Semmel , Elizabeth Jurs , Allison Pajda , Rachel Smith , and Tyler Curbelo . Two Batavia Career and Technical Education Center students will be representing the Western Region at the New York State FFA Convention in Leadership Development Events on May 11-13 at the State University of New York at Morrisville.
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raise the Age bill is an obstacle in state budget
|Apr '17
|crooked pukes
|1
|woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man with ...
|Mar '17
|wyoming pukes
|1
|Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel...
|Mar '17
|fake 20s
|1
|Fire reported at Castile Diner
|Feb '17
|fu dadd and da
|4
|Where to drink in Perry?
|Feb '17
|visitor07
|1
|$10,000 bail
|Jan '17
|fu dadd and da
|1
|Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ...
|Jan '17
|eatsht
|1
