Two Batavia CTE students selected to ...

Two Batavia CTE students selected to attend State FFA Convention

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Batavian

Submitted photo: Batavia CTE Center FFA members, from left: Alex Morales , Rebecca Meyers , MacKenzie Fox , Melissa Keller , Tracy Rudgers , Stella Glosser , Cherie Glosser , Rebecca Semmel , Elizabeth Jurs , Allison Pajda , Rachel Smith , and Tyler Curbelo . Two Batavia Career and Technical Education Center students will be representing the Western Region at the New York State FFA Convention in Leadership Development Events on May 11-13 at the State University of New York at Morrisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Raise the Age bill is an obstacle in state budget Apr '17 crooked pukes 1
woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man with ... Mar '17 wyoming pukes 1
News Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel... Mar '17 fake 20s 1
Fire reported at Castile Diner Feb '17 fu dadd and da 4
Where to drink in Perry? Feb '17 visitor07 1
$10,000 bail Jan '17 fu dadd and da 1
Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ... Jan '17 eatsht 1
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Warsaw, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC