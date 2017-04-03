Masha Leon, 86, Legendary Forward Society Columnist
Masha Leon, the Forward's legendary society columnist, passed away on the morning of April 5. She was 86 years old. Leon's column, "On the Go," was a regular feature in the English edition of the Forward, beginning with this paper's first issue, in 1990.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man with ...
|Mar 23
|wyoming pukes
|1
|Law and Order: Man accused of breaking into Yel...
|Mar 14
|fake 20s
|1
|Fire reported at Castile Diner
|Feb '17
|fu dadd and da
|4
|Where to drink in Perry?
|Feb '17
|visitor07
|1
|$10,000 bail
|Jan '17
|fu dadd and da
|1
|Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ...
|Jan '17
|eatsht
|1
|Heroin overdoses on the rise in Warsaw and Perry
|Jan '17
|you knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC