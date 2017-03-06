Abstract Configurations: Marco Angelini's work on view at Relais Rione Ponte
Relais Rione Ponte , in collaboration with Emmeotto gallery, announced the exhibition project by the artist Marco Angelini titled Abstract Configurations. The research of Marco Angelini begins from matter, an essential element of endless possibilities where chromatic surface, thanks to the combination of shapes and colors, becomes the connective tissue of heterogeneous modes of expression: the ultimate goal of the work is the exemplification of an idea, a thought, a dream.
