The first exhibition on 18th-century bronze chaser and gilder Pierre GouthiA re at the Frick Collection brings together lavish examples of his work for the French court of Versailles. Pot-pourri vase , gilt bronze by Pierre GouthiA re , Chinese hard-paste porcelain , 11 x 12 5/8 x 7 1/2 inches The details on the 18th-century gilt bronze work of Pierre GouthiA re are lush with naturalistic texture, whether the flowing fur of a ram's head, or the supple skin of a satyress.

