Polish anti-government protest leader hit by funding scandal
Poland's ruling party called on the opposition to cut ties with an anti-government protest group after more than 90,000 zloty in donations from the organization was channeled to its leaders' private company. The news about the Committee for the Defense of Democracy , first reported by portal Onet.pl and newspaper Rzeczpospolita on Thursday, deals a blow to the opposition.
