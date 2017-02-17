Poland felt sting of Hitler
Submitted Photos Pictured on top is the cover for "Wearing the Letter P: Polish Women as Forced Laborers in Nazi Germany" by Sophie Hodorwicz Knab. Letter P patch from Bulmach Family Holocaust Collection, Greenslade Special Collection and Archives, Kenyon College; Karolina Sowinska, forced laborer and Polish women working in forestry in Wunschendorf, Germany, both from Archiwum Fundacji "Polsko-Niemieckie Pojednanie" Warszawa .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fire reported at Castile Diner
|Feb 15
|fu dadd and da
|2
|$10,000 bail
|Jan 30
|fu dadd and da
|1
|Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ...
|Jan '17
|eatsht
|1
|Heroin overdoses on the rise in Warsaw and Perry
|Jan '17
|you knew
|1
|Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse
|Dec '16
|ppinyourcoke
|3
|James P. Ward (Jul '06)
|Nov '16
|Shirley
|5
|VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15)
|Oct '16
|Teresa Wilkins
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC