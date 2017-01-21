Law and Order: Bergen man accused of burglarizing and damaging livestock business in Covington
Carl M. Vander , 22, of Spring Street, Bergen, is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was arrested on Jan. 24 in the Town of Covington following a burglary complaint at Empire Livestock on Route 19. The initial complaint was of a suspicious male in the area at 10:09 p.m. on Wyoming Road near Route 19. Deputies responded and checked the area and found footprints around the Empire Livestock building leading to the back door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.
