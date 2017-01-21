Law and Order: Bergen man accused of ...

Law and Order: Bergen man accused of burglarizing and damaging livestock business in Covington

Thursday Read more: The Batavian

Carl M. Vander , 22, of Spring Street, Bergen, is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny. He was arrested on Jan. 24 in the Town of Covington following a burglary complaint at Empire Livestock on Route 19. The initial complaint was of a suspicious male in the area at 10:09 p.m. on Wyoming Road near Route 19. Deputies responded and checked the area and found footprints around the Empire Livestock building leading to the back door.

Warsaw, NY

