21 Gravestones Created by Famed Jewis...

21 Gravestones Created by Famed Jewish Craftsman Are Restored at Warsaw Cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Forward

Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage financed the restoration of 21 historic gravestones at the Jewish cemetery in Warsaw. The gravestones were crafted before the World War II by Abraham Ostrzega, a Jewish artist murdered in 1942 in Treblinka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warsaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legislation introduced to improve the Medicaid ... Jan 18 eatsht 1
Heroin overdoses on the rise in Warsaw and Perry Jan 4 you knew 1
News Law and Order: Bethany man accused of sexual abuse Dec '16 ppinyourcoke 3
James P. Ward (Jul '06) Nov '16 Shirley 5
VIOLENT sex offender to be living in yates co... (Aug '15) Oct '16 Teresa Wilkins 5
News Law and Order: Former resident of Le Roy and Pa... Oct '16 greyso 1
News Charity benefit for Mike Walker of Le Roy start... Sep '16 6grandman 1
See all Warsaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warsaw Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Wyoming County was issued at January 28 at 3:34AM EST

Warsaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warsaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Warsaw, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC