21 Gravestones Created by Famed Jewish Craftsman Are Restored at Warsaw Cemetery
Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage financed the restoration of 21 historic gravestones at the Jewish cemetery in Warsaw. The gravestones were crafted before the World War II by Abraham Ostrzega, a Jewish artist murdered in 1942 in Treblinka.
