LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture Announces 2016-2017 Fellows
LABA: A Laboratory for Jewish Culture announces the 2016/2017 LABA Fellows, consisting of a group of twelve culture-makers-a mix of visual artists, writers, dancers, musicians, actors and others, who are brought together to study classic Jewish texts in a non-religious, open-minded setting centered on a chosen theme.
