Wireless Firm Hosts Backpack Giveaway

On July 23, nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC's annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks filled with supplies to ensure children are well prepared for the start of the school year, according to a news release from TCC.

