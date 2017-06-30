Warsaw Artist Among Arts Commission Grant Recipients
INDIANAPOLIS The Indiana Arts Commission announced this week that 48 Hoosier artists throughout the state will receive career development assistance through the agency's Individual Artist Program grants for Fiscal Year 2018. This includes four artists from Region 2. Shari Benyousky, Warsaw, is a recipient for literature.
