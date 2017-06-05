Trial Set For Warsaw Man Accused In Death Of 2-Year-Old Girl
A trial has been scheduled for Christopher Grimmett, 30, Warsaw, who is accused of killing a 2-year-old girl. After a status conference on Monday in Kosciusko Circuit Court, Judge Michael Reed scheduled a four-day jury trial to begin Oct. 24. The trial scheduling comes amid Grimmett trying to get a new attorney.
