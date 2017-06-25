The looming labor 'shortage' isn't just a problem - it's also an opportunity
An employee works at Zimmer Biomet in Warsaw, Ind., on May 31, 2017. The company is struggling to find enough workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warsaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sidney Music Thread
|May '17
|Musikologist
|4
|Brittany Phillips
|May '17
|Iknowall
|1
|Burning Leaves: Legal or Illegal (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Juan Cordero
|29
|Go Trump
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|1
|Lake City Bank's David M. Findlay Appointed to ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|John Gove
|1
|Wawasee High School (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Concerned Parent
|3
|deitzs tavern (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|kygurl
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warsaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC