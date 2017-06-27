Texas Man Arrested In 2015 Crash That Hurt 5

Eric Rodriguez, 29, Pampa, Texas, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing a serious bodily injury. The accident happened June 26, 2015, at the intersection of Detroit Street and the U.S. 30 highway ramp in Warsaw at about 9:46 p.m. A van was traveling home from a concert in the park when it collided with Rodriguez's vehicle.

