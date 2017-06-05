Syracuse Man Charged After Indecent Exposure
SYRACUSE A Warsaw man faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure after police allege he touched himself in front of several people, according to charges filed Monday. On May 23, police responded to a complaint at a store in Syracuse.
